The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the fall 2019 semester, 1,454 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,979 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Skiatook (President's Honor Roll)
Carlie Ruth Crutchfield
Skiatook (Dean's Honor Roll)
Abigail Tsion Ned; Savannah Michelle Price; and Bailey Michelle Robinson