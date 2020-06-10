The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students, including several Skiatook students, named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the spring 2020 semester, 1,692 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 2,092 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
President's Honor Roll
Breanna Johnson
Bailey Michelle Robinson
Dean's Honor Roll
Carlie Ruth Crutchfield
Jake Moore
Hunter Wayne Sumner