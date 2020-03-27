Dear Comrades.
I will not simply drink this Koolaid like a cult participant. This report is indicative of a greater threat to our outlying communities than is to believed here.
1. Secretary Wilkie told the Covid-19 Task Force, President Trump, and the American people one week ago that VA's primary mission is to protect every Veteran. And secondly to serve as a backup to the American healthcare services for all American people. Well, how about it Mr. Secretary?
2. The Secretary is to be fundamentally believed at its core. However, VA is lacking in sufficient training and guidance from the Covid-19 Task Force. Without sufficient information and training how can VA fulfill its aforementioned goals?
3. Elderly Veterans deserve the very best from the VA and the taxpayers should be made aware of this red flag report. When VA puts us at risk, they in turn put themselves at even greater risk. This is very stupid at the best and violates the Hippocratic Oath. Not to mention the ignorant risk to their own families. Please don't let this continue.
Time for grassroots action: Please ask Senator Inhofe, Senator Lankford, and Rep. Hern to demand that Secretary Wilkie address this topic directly to the American people. Have the Secretary acknowledge these inaccuracies directly and promptly.
My God even an old country boy, assistant airplane crew chief, wrench turning, and knuckle busting Air Force Veteran knows better than to try and do better without the best training that money can get. Goodness, my dear mother is turning over in her eternal rest at this report.
As the movie line goes, "Mama always says, "Stupid is, as stupid does Sergeant." ". Please don't let this memo portend additional spread of this insidious enemy. We Veterans support our Veterans Creed to never leave a fellow Veteran without backup. Well I for one support our Veterans and I can't be silent on this matter.
Respectfully,
John Runfola