🦃Let it be known that all Veterans (and their family) are welcome to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Gondles-Butler Memorial Post 7977 and VFW Auxiliary for a free Holiday Dinner and desserts. Please mark your calendars that: Dinner will be served on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the VFW Gondles-Butler Memorial Post 7977 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm (or until all food is served). As a courtesy to our Food Bank we will collect any non-perishable food donation that the community wishes to offer. Feel free to contact the Post at 918-396-7977 for specifics. See you on Saturday, December 14th!
VFW hosting dinner for Veterans
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
