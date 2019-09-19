The Skiatook and Sperry Gondles-Butler Memorial VFW Post found itself underwater this spring after the historical flooding we experienced.
However, after many weeks of labor, the post is back open and ready to serve veterans.
“Those of us who were able to do so, made the commitment to restore our operations swiftly, safely, and with as much self-help elbow grease that we could. Even with the doors temporarily closed to the public, I was able to continue services via community outreach, and I was able to visit and comfort Veterans and their families as Chaplain each week at several hospitals and long-term care facilities until we were able to reopen,” said John Runfola, the Post’s Service Officer.
The post had 14 inches of water inside the building during the height of the flood. They lost their entire library of history books, computer equipment, files, furniture, a scooter and a wheelchair.
“We exist for the community” Runfola said. And that is evident in the amount of work put into the post to get it reopened quickly.
The Memorial Rites Team continued their graveside services unimpeded. And Friday Jackpot Bingo was able to restart six weeks after the doors were shuttered.
The VFW offers a safe haven for veterans and their families. It is a place to mingle without smoking or alcohol. They have movies, TV, board games, pool and shuffleboard. They are a place to seek community and help and they provide numerous other services.
• 138 Fighter Wing Family Day at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base
• Assist Veterans and Survivors to recoup their earned federal and state benefits
• Youth and Community Services Scholarships
• Youth patriotic art contests
• Veterans in the Classroom at Sperry schools, Marrs Elementary and Broken Arrow schools for Veterans Day
• Provide financial grants to service members who experienced flood damages
• Pioneer Days celebrations with our float, flags, and info booth
• Veterans Day parade participation
• September is Suicide Prevention month
• Ongoing State and U.S. Legislative outreach to both Capitols - telephone memos, letter campaigns, and personal visits to the delegates offices
If you need help, or would like to help, you can visit the VFW at 13319 N. Cincinnati Ave. or call (918) 396-7977.