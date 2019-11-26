Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WIND...GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS INCREASING 40 TO 50 MPH BY LATE AFTERNOON, BECOMING WESTERLY THIS EVENING. * HUMIDITY...RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING INTO THE 20 TO 25 PERCENT RANGE BY LATE AFTERNOON. * TEMPERATURE...HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT A DANGEROUS COMBINATION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS AND DRY VEGETATION IS EXPECTED WITHIN 24 HOURS, FAVORING RAPID GROWTH AND SPREAD OF ANY WILDFIRES. THE PRIMARY WEATHER FACTORS INCLUDE STRONGER WINDS, LOWER HUMIDITIES, AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. &&