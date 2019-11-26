The Gondles-Butler VFW Post 7977 is pleased to announce the 2019-2020 Voice of Democracy scholarship winners from Skiatook High School as follows:
Runner up - Rylee Houston
2nd place - Hannah DeLeon $100.00
1st place - Kathryn George $150.00
Congratulations to all and thank you for the many participants for this school year. The 1st and 2nd place entries from Skiatook will now compete for the VFW District scholarships. The entrants understanding of this year's subject matter and the quality of the essays made it a challenge to select the best from the Skiatook High school. We look forward to the next school year scholarships.