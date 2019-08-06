Friday, August 16, is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the September 10, Town of Sperry Special PSO Utility Franchise Election Tulsa County Election Board Gwen Freeman said.
Persons who are United State citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may apply to become voters.
Those who aren't registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, August 16.
Freeman said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after September 10.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter registration card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Freeman said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 555 N. Denver Avenue and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications are also available at elections.ok.gov.