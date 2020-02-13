Sperry High School senior Walker Niver signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, February 12 to play college football at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas
Niver played defensive end, outside linebacker and fullback for the Pirates during his career at SHS. He was named District 2A-3 Defensive Player of the Year and Class 2A East All-Star by Class defensive linemen following the 2019 season. Niver is also a member of the Pirate basketball team.
"They have a tradition-rich program and I felt like it would be a good fit for me," Niver said of his choice to sign with Pittsburg State. "I like the town, and the facilities there are possibly the best in their class."
Niver was recruited as an outside linebacker and defensive end. "Where I play will depend on where the coaches feel I can make the best help the team," he said.
While he is undecided on his major, Niver is excited to continue his football career. He said, "I love the team aspect of the game. You learn to love your team like family."