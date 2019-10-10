Walmart and the Skiatook Rotary Club are teaming up to improve Exchange Bank Park.
Exchange Bank Park is located off of Osage next to the pool. Toni Cornelius, President of the Skiatook Rotary Club and a manager at Walmart, is working on obtaining a grant from Walmart’s RISE Initiative. The program provides $5,000 to every Walmart store and distribution center in the United States that can be used to make a positive impact in the community.
Proposed projects for the park include sanding, painting and repairing benches, picnic tables and trash cans. Painting the basketball court lines and backboards. Adding additional seating to the basketball court area. Adding additional lighting to courts and fields. Adding additional seating for the pool. And Adding heavy duty umbrellas with stands for the pool. They also want to paint a Skiatook Bulldog in the middle of the basketball court.
Most of the work on the park will be done by Walmart associates, Rotary Club members and volunteers.
Cornelius presented the plans to City Council to get their approval to move forward with the project. “There are always kids playing on the basketball courts, because it’s the only one for them to play on,” she said. “But the park hasn’t seen any love in a long time so we thought it was a good place to start.”
Work is expected to begin in October. If you would like to volunteer to help with the repair and renovation of Exchange Bank Park, contact Toni Cornelius at (918) 396-1244, Skiatook’s Walmart.