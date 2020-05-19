Kindergarten graduation is something we teachers along with our students look forward to all year long. We talk it up throughout the school year and they start practicing their songs in music class. While their normal school year was cut short due to Covid 19, our amazing students and parents took the news of not having a regular graduation in strides. We were all Skiatook Strong as always and made an alternative plan. We decided to celebrate their hard work and success by having a Graduation Parade! The parade was such a fun, uplifting and exciting way to wrap up our school year. Our parents helped out with the parade just as much as we did by decorating their cars and keeping upbeat attitude. I loved getting to see all of their sweet faces again and cheer for our Kindergarten Bulldogs as they drove by to receive their diploma. I am so proud and blessed to have been their teacher this year, and always proud to be a Bulldog!
Amber Crook
This school year was so different for all of us! I loved how in spite of those differences we all came together for one goal, to celebrate these sweet little children! I can’t think of a better way than with this parade! I loved it and they did too! The balloons, signs, and the smiles were amazing to see. Even though they were “stuck” in their cars, you could see and feel the pride these little ones had in themselves. I am so honored to have had the short amount of time I had with them. It’s great a day to be a Bulldog!!
Susan Rainez
I am just so thankful to be a part of this community and this school system! Our Kindergarten graduation parade was amazing and so much fun! As a teacher here, It was just so awesome to see parents, administrators, teachers, our bulldog and so many others come together last night to celebrate these amazing students and their accomplishments in an unexpected but very cool way! I am now, and always will be, so thankful and so very proud to be a bulldog!
Nikki Dunn
Congratulations Kindergarten Class 2020... Senior Class 2032! This year was most definitely a year of unprecedented events. Our Kindergarten Graduation was one of those events that I am sure has made some memories for not only you as a student but for your parents and definitely us as your teachers here at Marrs Elementary. I wanted to say a huge thank you to our administrative staff... Mr. Mason and Mrs. Schuler, you guys are the best! Dawn Crase, thank you for running the sound system and Mrs Haynes for your enthusiasm and love for our kiddos. Kindergarten teachers for working together to plan such a memorable “graduation parade”, and last but not least...our parents. Thank you for your participation and encouragement during this time. Thank you for an amazing year! 2020 will most definitely be year to remember!!
