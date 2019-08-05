Dear Parents and Students,
I am excited to welcome all of our students to Marrs Elementary for a new 2019-20 school year! I hope that everyone had a restful summer. We currently have all classroom teachers hired and in place for this upcoming school year. Our leadership team met throughout the summer to develop our vision for this upcoming school year. We are looking forward to sharing this vision with our students, parents and community.
Our Marrs staff believes that together everyone achieves more. Our mission is that we will collaboratively work together as a community of educators to ensure that all students have the opportunity to rise to high levels of academic success.
We want our parents to know that you play a vital role in the educational process. Some of the most important things a parent can do are to make sure your child is at school each day, allow your child to read for 20 minutes a night, monitor their progress and allow your child to share what they learned at school.
In closing, please make sure you visit our district website www.skiatookschools.org and our Marrs Elementary Facebook for information throughout the year. We will also send text messages through our school messenger system. Messages will only go out to the primary guardian.
We would like to remind everyone of a few important things:
1. School begins at 8:00 am. Any student not in the building before the 8 o’clock bell rings will be counted tardy.
2. Any snacks provided to the classroom must be store bought and unopened. We cannot allow homemade snacks in the classrooms.
3. Any changes made to your child’s release plans must be communicated to the office before 2 pm each day.
4. Meet the Teacher Night will be August 13th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm for all grades (Pre-K-1st). Feel free to drop off your child’s school supplies.
5. First day of school will be August 15th.
We look forward to seeing all of our students, parents, and friends!
Sincerely,
Steve Mason, Principal
Marrs Elementary