Dear Skiatook Elementary Parents and Community,
As principal of Skiatook Elementary (SE), it is my pleasure to welcome everyone for another great school year in Skiatook. For those of you who are new to our school, we are so excited to have you in our bulldog family! Two very important dates coming real soon are Meet the Teacher Night on August 12th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM (students may bring their supplies) and Back To School Night on August 29th (times to be announced).
Here at SE, it is our mission to help every child feel welcomed and valued. In addition, we strive to challenge each student to grow in his or her academic and social abilities. We are a collaborative and driven group of educators who work to have our students reach their highest potential.
We believe that building strong partnerships between home and school is a key factor in student success. We encourage your active involvement and participation. You can visit our webpage and friend us on Facebook for school information. We also invite you to become a member of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). We would love to have members of the community volunteering with our PTO!
Lastly, it is an honor and a privilege to serve the community as principal of Skiatook Elementary. Once again, welcome back! Let’s make it another great year together! Go Bulldogs!
Christy White