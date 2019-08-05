I would like to take this opportunity to welcome our new and returning families. I hope you have enjoyed your summer and that you are excited to return to school. I know that I am excited about the upcoming school year and I am looking forward to an exceptional year for our students. It will be so nice to have children back in the building.
A couple of dates that might interest you are:
Meet the Teacher is Monday, August 12 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. This is a come and go time where you can meet your teacher, see your classroom and even bring up school supplies if you have them.
Back to School Night will be on Thursday, September 5. This is a sit down presentation/meeting by the teachers. Times for each grade will be determined soon and shared with you.
This is sure to be another wonderful year at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary and I look forward to sharing it with you.
See you soon!
Tim Buck