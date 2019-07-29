Dear Parents and Guardians:
On behalf of the Sperry Board of Education, Faculty and Staff, and Administration, I want to extend a warm welcome to you and your children as we begin the 2019-20 school year. Sperry Schools provide a quality educational program in a small school environment that 1) enhances the development of close-knit relationships among our students and their teachers, and 2) increases the likelihood of students being highly engaged in leadership positions and school programs. Students will find many opportunities to be involved in school activities.
Our teachers are qualified individuals who come each day with the goal of enriching the lives of their students. They mix caring support, high levels of enthusiasm, and content knowledge to create an environment where students are challenged, made to feel safe, and encouraged to take risks to expand their knowledge. We are committed to the District’s vision of preparing students to adapt to new learning opportunities throughout their lives, earn a living in an intelligent and responsible manner, and contribute to their community in meaningful ways.
Last year, Sperry students again achieved a wide range of success. The football team concluded a phenomenal season by capturing the State’s 2A Championship. This historic accomplishment is the first state title in football for Sperry Schools. In addition, the baseball team was the 3A District Champion, while the wrestling team had seven state qualifiers, with one returning home a State Champion. The band continued its tradition of earning high honors with superior and excellent ratings in OSSAA district, regional, and state contests. Sperry elementary students scored above the state average in all tested areas, while the Middle School Academic Team placed second at the Oklahoma Junior Academic Bowl Association state competition. At the high school, the number of students taking Pre-AP and AP courses to prepare for college continues to increase and their scores in English, mathematics, and reading increased on the ACT college entrance exam over the prior year. Finally, the District’s initiative to provide 1:1 instructional technology has been expanded to students in 1st through 12th grades.
We are preparing for another great year; however, I am asking for your patience and understanding in advance, as we are scheduled to begin several renovation projects about the time school starts. As a result, there will be some inconvenient growing pains for several months, but the end result will be well worth it. Lastly, I invite you to help kick off the year by attending the Back to School Night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on August 13th. The first day of class is August 15th. The school calendar, along with many other informative resources, is available on our website at www.sperry.k12.ok.us. I encourage you to visit this site regularly throughout the school year.
Thank you in advance for your support and for the privilege of serving your children. It is a great time to be a Sperry Pirate!
Respectfully,
Brian Beagles, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools