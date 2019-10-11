Well Holistic is Skiatook’s newest source for health and wellness products.
The store just recently opened in downtown Skiatook at 215 W. Rogers Blvd. Suite 1.
Run by Adam and Lauren Clement, the store offers American Shamen CBD as well as HempLucid CBD and other CBD products.
“There is a market in Skiatook for CBD,” Adam said. “We wanted to offer quality and affordable products to provide all of the benefits that CBD can offer to people.”
Their line of products includes all natural soap, all natural deodorant that has CBD in it, CBD edibles and pet treats. The plan on offering yoga classes at the studio inside the shop once it is complete. Classes will be taught by Lucy Webberling.
“We want people to be able to stay in Skiatook and get the health and wellness benefits they need. Yoga is amazing for the body and we want to offer classes at affordable prices and nearby,” Adam said.
Well Holistic started Yoga in the Park on October 13 taught by Lauren and CYT. Classes are held in Central Park at 5 p.m. on Sundays. There is no charge for the class. Classes will be held weekly, weather permitting.