“I am thankful for my family. We may not talk every day but I know when I need them they will be there.”
~Misty Davis
”I am thankful for God, for giving me these beautiful children, and an amazing church family, and blessing me with my health and ability to take care of it all, all by myself.”
~Angel Autry
“I’m thankful for this crew right here. My new husband, his family and my family. Life is hard, but with these people in my life, those tough days don’t seem to be so bad.”
~Rebecca Merit
“I’m thankful for my family, my friends, my ability to volunteer at Headstart and, I am thankful that I am about to be a published author!”
~Brittany Crawford
”I’m thankful for my sweet boys! Carsten and Gavin and our fur babies.”
~Melissa Reamy
“For the Skiatook Fire Department keeping us safe and putting out the fires in Ranchland!”
~Abby Zander
“God, family and that my military son is safe!”
~Glenda Haller
”I’m very thankful for my wonderful 11 grandchildren. I couldn’t be any happier.”
~Andy Mack
”I am thankful for people who care about others, and animals.”
~Joann Wallace
”Friends!”
~Katherine Cook
”Thankful for medical marijuana.”
~J.R. Schaeffer
”Thankful my grandBLESSING is being loved and raised in this great community.”
~Tami Dyer