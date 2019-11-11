Weather conditions continue to change rapidly across much of Oklahoma today and Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue to treat slick spots in central, southcentral and northeastern and eastern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas also are experiencing light, freezing rain that potentially will impact those traveling during the lunch hour. Crews are treating bridges and slick spots in both metro areas. I-35 travel also is impacted in multiple areas by freezing drizzle, especially in Noble, Logan and Oklahoma counties and caution is urged along the corridor.
Motorists in these areas are cautioned to plan extra travel time and to check conditions before heading to their destinations.
Meanwhile, precipitation has ended in the Oklahoma Panhandle and the surrounding northwestern counties but crews are monitoring as needed.
Drivers are urged to check weather forecasts, use the ODOT app or visit www.okroads.org to stay up to date on weather events and road conditions.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
•Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org or follow ODOT on Twitter @OKDOT.
For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.