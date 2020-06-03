Beverly Ann Collins Beverly Ann Collins, 76, lifelong resident of Skiatook, OK passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Skiatook, OK. She was born in Tulsa, OK on March 25, 1944 to Charles Arvil Burton, Jr. and the former Ruth Etolia Gibson. Her life revolved around her grandchildren. She is survived by 2 children: Kimberly Bersche and her husband Greg of Skiatook and Chance Collins of Skiatook, 2 grandchildren: Jake Bersche and his wife Rachel of Cleveland, OK and Emma Collins of Skiatook, 1 great-grandson: Rowan Bersche of Cleveland. 2 brothers: Jim Burton and his wife Sharon of Skiatook and Ronnie Burton and his wife Beverly of Skiatook. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
Most Popular
-
Pickup rolls through protesters gathered on Interstate 244; state troopers questioning driver
-
OHP investigating but releasing few details after truck drove through protesters on Tulsa interstate
-
Watch Now: Brookside protest in response to Minnesota police violence
-
Pastor who helped lead Saturday's protest issues statement in response to Mayor G.T. Bynum
-
Tulsa Race Massacre: For years it was called a riot. Not anymore. Here's how it changed.
Latest Local Offers
***SPRING SPECIAL*** 3 Ton Heat and Air System Replacement: $4,500 (other Size units available) LIC142982. 918-815-8515
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.
Specializing in Small Jobs. Remodels & New Homes. Brick. Block. Stone. 45 yrs. exp. Gerald Malone Owner/ Contractor 918-277-1472