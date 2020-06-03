Beverly Ann Collins Beverly Ann Collins, 76, lifelong resident of Skiatook, OK passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Skiatook, OK. She was born in Tulsa, OK on March 25, 1944 to Charles Arvil Burton, Jr. and the former Ruth Etolia Gibson. Her life revolved around her grandchildren. She is survived by 2 children: Kimberly Bersche and her husband Greg of Skiatook and Chance Collins of Skiatook, 2 grandchildren: Jake Bersche and his wife Rachel of Cleveland, OK and Emma Collins of Skiatook, 1 great-grandson: Rowan Bersche of Cleveland. 2 brothers: Jim Burton and his wife Sharon of Skiatook and Ronnie Burton and his wife Beverly of Skiatook. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of BEVERLY COLLINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.