Bradley Gene Thompson Funeral services for Bradley Thompson was held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Butler officiating. A private family interment was held in the Osage Gardens Cemetery. Bradley Gene Thompson, age 76, of Skiatook, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Tulsa. Bradley was born December 28, 1942 in Skiatook, Oklahoma to Lee and Minnie (Delk) Thompson. Bradley grew up and received his education in Skiatook. Bradley married R. Lee TeeHee on March 12, 1965 in Tulsa and they made their home in Skiatook. Bradley was a painting supervisor for Nelson Electric where he retired from in 1986. Bradley loved Archery, and was The National and World Champion in 2000. He was also inducted into the Oklahoma State Archery Association Hall of Fame in 2005. Bradley also enjoyed going camping, fishing, wood working, and watching the kids play various sports. Bradley was also a member of the Tulsa Archery Association since 1975. Bradley was preceded in death by his mother and father; Lee and Minnie Thompson, his wife R. Lee Thompson, one brother; Audy Thompson, one sister; Betty Yarbrough. Bradley is survived by his twin sons; Tony Thompson and wife; Kendra and Terry Thompson, grandchildren; Josey Branch, Kassi Branch, Dylan Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Terrance Thompson, Devon Wallace and husband; Cory, Cale Thompson and Brady Thompson, great grandchildren; Lily Thompson, Rylee Shockley and Layne Burden, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of Bradley Gene Thompson entrusted his care and services to the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.