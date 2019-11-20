Charles Ervin Carver On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Charles Ervin Carver, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and faithful servant of the Most High God passed from this life at the age of 85. Charles was born on September 23, 1934 in Marfa, Texas to Chuck and Georgia Carver. He graduated from Hominy High School in 1952. He then attended Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) where he received his degree in music in 1956. Charles began his professional career as a school band director. He then returned to his love of shoe repair and sales opening Carver's Shoe Store in Skiatook. On August 29, 1958, Charles married Margret Runyon. Together they raised two children, Cathy and Kent. This past August, Charles and Margret celebrated 61 years of marriage. In 1959, Charles and Margret began their music ministry at Valley View Baptist Church in Tulsa. Their music ministry continued at Immanuel Baptist Church in Skiatook in 1962 where they served together until his passing. Charles loved music. His greatest joy was leading others into worship. Whether leading a group of children, a praise band, choir, or congregation, Charles savored every moment. Over the years, he has taught multitudes how to worship God through song. His ministry's impact will probably never fully be known. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Chuck, mother, Georgia, stepmother, Blanche, and sister, Darla Gene. He is survived by his wife, Margret, his brother, Riley, sisters, Karen and Brenda, his two children, Cathy and Kent, and their spouses Greg and Dorinda, his grandchildren, Aaron, Christopher, Danyele, Tiffani, and Courtney, and several great-grandchildren. The Charles Carver family invited guests to a celebration of his life Wednesday, November 13, 2:00pm at Immanuel Baptist Church in Skiatook, OK. The family of Charles Carver entrusted his care and services to Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.