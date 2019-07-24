Charles Haddon Queen Charles Haddon Queen, 60, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Bridgeport Funeral was held 2:00 p.m., Saturday,, July 20, 2019 at Grace Fellowship in Paradise, Texas with graveside at 10 a.m. Monday in Blanchard cemetery in Blanchard Oklahoma. Family received friends 6-8 p.m., Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Pallbearers are: Tim Ratliff, Daniel Queen, CJ Queen, Allen Yanik, Jim Queen, Greg Queen, Steven Fry, and Jay Craddock. Charles was born on January 24, 1959, to Don and Mildred Queen in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Springtown. Charles was a teacher and coach at Bridgeport ISD. He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Don Queen Jr.; and his sister, Teresa Griffis. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, CJ Queen and wife Mary Erin of Weatherford, and Daniel Queen and fiancée Natalie of Wichita Falls; his daughter, Lindsay Queen and husband Mujahid of Wichita Falls; his mother Mildred Queen of Sperry, Oklahoma; 3 grandchildren, Mariam, Sawyer, and Safiyah; his brothers, Jim and Greg Queen; his sister, Paula Queen-Yanik; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.