Don E. Groom Don E. Groom, 71, of Wellington, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. Born June 28, 1948 in Russell, Kansas, he was the son of Don E. and Verle E. (Marsland) Groom. He was raised and received his education in Skiatook, Oklahoma. Following high school Don joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. In 1968 he was honorably discharged and returned to Oklahoma. In 1969 Don married Mary Collins in Oklahoma. To this union a daughter was born. The couple later divorced. Don began a career as a welder in the Skiatook area. In 1996 he moved to Rose Hill, Kansas, and began working for Boeing. Don met Carolyn Pierce in Douglass, Kansas in 1998. He continued working at Boeing until his retirement in 2003. Don and Carolyn were united in marriage on July 26, 2010 in Wellington, Kansas. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed blacksmithing, and loved being outside, cooking, hiking in the woods, and fishing. He also enjoyed the annual BBQ with friends and family at his home, as well as attending the annual family reunion held at Birch Lake in Oklahoma. His family includes his wife Carolyn Groom of Wellington; his daughter Christina Groom of Skiatook, OK; his stepchildren, Jerry Pierce of Wellington; Terry Pierce and Chris Frantz of Hillsboro; Kelly Williams and husband James of Wichita; his mother Verle Groom of Douglass; his sisters, Sandra Bass of Douglass; Cindy Sellers and husband, Jerry of Ada, OK; his brothers, Steve Groom and wife, Jo Jean of Douglass; Charlie Groom and wife, Gerry of Owasso, OK; Cliff Groom and wife, Louise of Skiatook, OK; his grandchildren, Isaiah (Scooter), James, and John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his father, and a brother, Robby Groom. A visitation and viewing was scheduled for Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2 to 6 at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. Graveside services with military committal honors will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. A memorial has been established in Don's name for the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.