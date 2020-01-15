Fred Pressnall Fred Pressnall was born on January 10, 1941. Fred and his bride, Joy, were married for over 40 years. It was hard to tell where one person left off and the other began. Fred was found in his home on December 7, 2019, where he had passed quietly away in his sleep. His bride quickly followed him into eternity. Fred is survived by his brother Don Pressnall and Donna, children and stepchildren, grand children, step grandchildren, as well as numerous friends who also considered him family. Services for Fred were held on January 11, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Sperry, Oklahoma at 2:00pm. His friends and family greatly miss his quirky sense of humor, his shoulder to lean on, and the colorful stories he would share. It was pretty much impossible to meet him and not like him. His wheeling and dealing from various auctions on his lot at Lake Oologah Mobile Home Park was not just a hobby, but he helped people out by selling good bargains. In good weather, Fred could be seen at one of his tables which he called his office, those tables were the social center for his neighbors. Some of the best words used to describe Fred would be loyal, faithful and he was surely a hoot! Rest in peace, Fred, we miss you!