Gene Raymond Cullison Cullison, Gene, R., 77. Owner of Cullison Hardware Store. Died Friday, October 4, 2019. Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m.,Thursday, October 10, 2019. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, Oklahoma.
