Hazle L. Lierly Funeral services for Hazle Louise Lierly 89, of Skiatook OK, were held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home in Skiatook, Oklahoma, with Jeff Wooden officiating. Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery in Skiatook, OK, was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Casket bearers for the service were Brian Smith, Bryan Daniels, Jerry Lierly, Christopher Lierly, Russell Swayne and Jay Fohey. Hazle passed away on May 22, 2020. Her parents Orville & Mae Lierly lived three miles southwest of Sperry. On August 18, 1930 they were blessed with twin girls. Hazle & Helen. Hazle Louise grew up and went to school at Barnsdall 55. Then the family moved to Hominy, there she graduated from high school. Hazle loved Jesus and she loved people and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Skiatook. She worked in the Home Health Care for a long time. Hazle is survived by her twin sister, Helen Smith of Barndsall and one brother, Raymond and wife Anna Mae of Skiatook; several nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends. Hazle was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mae & Orville Lierly, one sister Louella Hull, and one brother Leonard.
