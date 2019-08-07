James "Jim" Marvin Willingham Memorial services for James Marvin Willingham, 76, of Skiatook, OK, were held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Skiatook, Oklahoma, with Heath Tucker officiating. Private family interment In Fort Gibson National Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Jim passed away on July 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born on August 22, 1942, in Altus, Oklahoma to Loyal and Ruth (Doughty) Willingham. Jim was raised and educated in Granfield and Blair, Oklahoma. He graduated from the City View High School. Jim joined the Navy in March of 1964 serving his country for 4 years. After leaving the Navy he moved to Claremore where he worked as a general contractor. On October 10, 1977 in Milton, Fl. Jim married Barbara Jane Allinson. In 1980 they moved to Ada living there until 1988 where Jim was a contractor for the Chickasaw Nation. They moved to Skiatook in 1991. Jim loved gardening and helping people. Jim is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, a daughter Jodi Willingham of Owasso; a son Jason Willingham and wife Shannon of Skiatook; a sister Barbara Sullivan and husband David of Mangum; a brother Gary Willingham of Owasso; six grandchildren: Morgan, Justin, Joey, Maci, Mason, Joey and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Dee and Dennis.