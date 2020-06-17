Jewell Wayne Bohannon Graveside services for Jewell "Bo" Wayne Bohannon, 71, of Skiatook OK, were held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Osage Garden Cemetery with Reverend Scott Neighbors officiating. Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery in Skiatook, OK, was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Bo passed away on June 9, 2020 at his home in Skiatook after a battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1949 in Bokoshe, OK to Farmer William and Vinita May (Willingham) Bohannon. Bo served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Judy Marie Bankston on July 7, 1977. Bo retired from the John Zink Company. Bo is survived by his wife Judy Bohannon, children: Tina Temple of Owasso; Cindy Bohannon of Bentonville, Arkansas; Kevin Bohannon of Skiatook; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, three sisters: Anita Hensiek, Carol Williamson and Edna Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents.
