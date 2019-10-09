John Henry Thomason John Henry Thomason, age 81, of Skiatook husband of Darlene went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Tulsa. Celebrating the Life of John Thomason was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus with Rev. Dale Nielsen and Rev. Lynda Ward officiating. Interment followed in the Hillside Cemetery under the direction of the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. John Henry Thomason, born December 30, 1937 in Collinsville, Oklahoma to Darius Nathan and Sarah (Shepard) Thomason. John grew up and received his education in Owasso where he graduated with the Class of 1955. John also attended South Western Oklahoma State University in Weatherford where he received his Bachelor's Degree. John married Joyce Duncan on March 12, 1953. On March 14, 1981 John married Margaret Darlene Black in Skiatook where they have made their home since that time. John was employed with Greenwood Pharmacy before he opened his own Drug Store John's Drug in 1967 and retired in 2013. John loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and taking vacations. John was preceded in death by his parents; Darius and Sarah Thomason, wife; Joyce Thomason, son; Tracy Thomason, one brother; Roy Thomason and one sister; Betty Fritts. John is survived by his wife Darlene, three children; Cindy Hughes, Linda Clabaugh and Todd Thomason, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of John Thomason entrusted his care and services to the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Skiatook, Ok.