Joyce Lucile (Johnson) DeMuth A Funeral Mass for Joyce Lucile (Johnson) DeMuth, 91, of Sperry, OK, was held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Skiatook, OK. Father Kenneth Iheanacho and Father Khiet "Joe" Nguyen officiated, and burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery in Sperry, OK. Pallbearers were Pate DeMuth, Todd DeMuth, Scott DeMuth, Matt DeMuth, Seth DeMuth, Nathan Coyle, Roger Goolsby, Brent DeMuth, Dillon DeMuth, and Colton DeMuth. Honorary Casket Pallbearers were Lauren (DeMuth) Freeman, Kim (DeMuth) Alexander, Tonya (Coyle) Niver, Amber (Coyle) McConnell, Jamie (Coyle) Scott, Kelli (Armbruster) Anderson, Layne (Armbruster) Banks, Shelby DeMuth, Sister Mary Sabina DeMuth, Tara (Goolsby) Martel, Jennifer (Goolsby) Rawlings, Hayley (Goolsby) Thompson, Jessica DeMuth, and Kelsey (DeMuth) Kubicki. Joyce was born December 20, 1927 in Darlington, WI to Clarence McKinley and Florence Lucile (O'Brien) Johnson. She passed away August 1, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Joyce attended Darlington High School and met Jim at a community dance in Mineral Point, WI. Later, they were married on June 28, 1948 in Darlington, WI. They began their married life at Curtis Cattle Company in Illinois and after a year, moved to Circle M Ranch in Senatobia, MS. There, Jim and Joyce began a large family of eight children, Larry, Dick, Beth, Karen, Roger, Vonn, Bruce and Chris, and a close family friend, Bud. They were blessed with 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Jim and Joyce were married for almost 60 years together before Jim preceded her in death on March 21, 2008. Joyce was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Skiatook and was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society Sewing Bee. Joyce was involved in her children's school activities, being a strong Sperry School supporter and an avid fan of all the livestock and sporting events. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend. Joyce served as a perfect example of unselfishness and caring, always doing for others whenever the need arose. Joyce's children and grandchildren cherished her special touches in her home: from her meals, her sewing, and in her creativity in all that she set out to do. Joyce enjoyed making everyone feel welcome in her home. She will be remembered by her children "as always making the best of it" and her favorite quote as a mother of eight children was "I tried." She is survived by her children, Larry DeMuth and wife, Kathy of Raymond, MS, Dick DeMuth and wife, Debbie of Como, MS, Beth Coyle and husband, Jimmy of Skiatook, Karen (DeMuth) Armbruster and husband, Alan of Cherokee, Roger DeMuth and wife, Teresa of Valley View, TX, Vonn Goolsby and husband, David of Sperry, Bruce DeMuth and wife, Carrie of Perkins, and Chris DeMuth and wife, Lynn of Nardin; grandchildren, Lauren (DeMuth) Freeman, Pate DeMuth, Todd DeMuth, Kim (DeMuth) Alexander, Scott DeMuth, Matt DeMuth, Seth DeMuth, Tonya (Coyle) Niver, Nathan Coyle, Amber (Coyle) McConnell, Jamie (Coyle) Scott, Kelli (Armbruster) Anderson, Layne (Armbruster) Banks, Shelby DeMuth, Sister Mary Sabina DeMuth, Tara (Goolsby) Martel, Jennifer (Goolsby) Rawlings, Roger Goolsby, Hayley (Goolsby) Thompson, Brent DeMuth, Jessica DeMuth, Kelsey (DeMuth) Kubicki, Dillon DeMuth, and Colton DeMuth; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Mickey Thompson of Darlington, WI; brothers, Jack Johnson and wife Peggy of Madison, WI, and Gaylord Johnson and wife, Janet of Burlington, WI a multitude of nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Bud "Brother" Beaston; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence Johnson; and brothers, Ronald Johnson and wife, Marabelle, and LeRoy Johnson and wife, Janette. Memorial donations in Joyce's memory may be made to The Jim and Joyce DeMuth Scholarship Fund, 11705 N. 52nd W. Ave., Skiatook, OK 74070. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.