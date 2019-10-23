Kenneth "Peck" Brown Kenneth "Peck" Brown, age 87, of Skiatook went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Celebrating the Life of Kenneth was held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Susan Whitley officiating. Interment followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulsa under the direction of the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. Peck was born May 19, 1932 in Jenks, Oklahoma to Willie and Cora (Cannon) Brown. Peck married Glendell Paslay on October 26, 1951 in Jenks making their home there until moving to Tulsa in 1966 and then made their home in Skiatook in 1968 where they have lived since that time. Peck was a Quality Control Inspector for John Zink Company from 1951 to 1989 when he retired. Peck is survived by his wife Glendell Brown, children; Theresa Partee and husband Brent and Kendell Brown, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of Kenneth "Peck" Brown entrusted his care and services to the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Skiatook