Larry E. Parrish Larry Edwin Parrish of Skiatook, passed away on April 22, 2020. He was 80. Larry was born on March 9, 1940 in Tulsa to Lloyd and Lizzie (Putman) Parrish. He was an Army Veteran and a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and raising kids. Larry married his wife Linda on December 15, 1978 in Tulsa and they lived in the Skiatook area for 50 years. A Memorial Service will be held at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at a later date. Larry is survived by his wife Linda of the home; children, Larry Parrish, Jr., Felicia Eastin, Eric Fine, and Karen Gibble; 8 grandchildren, Cody Eastin, Dustin Eastin, Kalin Cravens, Daniel Cravens, Derek Fine, Kelly Cyr, Bradeon Mahan, and Ashley Fine. 3 great grandchildren, Brinleigh Cravens, Ryder Cyr, and Hadley Mahan; and a host of extended family and friends. His parents, his son Danny Parrish, and his brother Michael Parrish preceded Larry in death.
