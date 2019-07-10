Marvin Lee Cooper Marvin Lee "Bussey" Cooper was born April 9, 1928 to Tom and Ollie (Pitt) Cooper in Winfield, KS. He passed away June 28, 2019 in Owasso, OK. at the age of 91. The family moved to Oklahoma around 1930. Marvin met Mary Lou Wallis while they were in high School and they were married in 1946. Marvin was a plumber most of his working life. He retired from American Airlines and became a full-time rancher. Marvin loved to fish and spent many early mornings at Skiatook Lake. Marvin was also a great gardener, supplying family and friends with peaches and vegetables. He was a member of the Redeemer Bible Church in Owasso. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Lou (Wallis) Cooper; daughters, Janet French and husband, John, Linda Pennington and husband, Bill, and Anita Coleman and husband, Ben; son-in-law, Bud Pruitt; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorrine Bates and Thelma Guthrie; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Pruitt; parents, Tom and Ollie Cooper; brother, Alfred Cooper; and sisters, LaRue Ramsey and Patricia Brown.