Mary Spurgeon Funeral services for Mary Judith Morgan Spurgeon, 79, of Skiatook, Oklahoma were held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook, Oklahoma with Reverend Susan Whitley officiating. Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Musical selections for the service were "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", "On Holy Ground", "Dancing In The Sky", "It Is Well With My Soul" and "The Lord's Prayer". Vocalist for the service was Robin Edens. Judy passed away on November 26, 2019 at her residence in Skiatook. She was born August 31, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Ralph Eugene and Esther Moline (Copeland) Morgan. She was the youngest sister of five children and shared her birthday with her twin brother. She grew up in Skiatook and graduated from Skiatook High School in 1958. She met the love of her life, Walter "Satch" Spurgeon, there and they married on January 30, 1958. They had one daughter, Terri Lesa on November 7, 1959. She is survived by daughter Terri Cohea, son- in-law Ron, three granddaughters: Brooke, Shannon, Merri Megen all of Skiatook; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Esther, husband Satch and siblings: Imogene, Ruth, Frank and her twin brother Jimmy. Judy was our matriarch and the keeper of our hearts and will be forever missed.