Mike Rives On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, David Michael "Mike" Rives, loving husband and father of three passed into the arms of Jesus at the age of 81. Mike was born on July 14, 1938 in Chickasha, OK. He was a member of Skiatook Christian Church. He was a hard-working family man and owned and worked in the monument business most of his adult life. He loved the Lord, his family, fishing, ice cream, and his Marine Corps cap. On May 27, 1960, he married Opal Love Hearn. They raised one daughter, Debra Kaye, and two sons, Lloyd Michael "Mike" and John "David" Rives. He was preceded in death by his father Cleo Rives and his mother, Genelle O'Neill. He is survived by his wife, three children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, three brothers, three sisters, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless lifetime friends. A memorial service will be held on a future date. The family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org, in lieu of sending flowers.
