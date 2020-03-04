Patsy Reynolds Reynolds, Patsy, 86. Retired Clerical worker for American Airlines. Died Thursday, February 27, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of Christ in Skiatook, OK. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, OK 74070 918-396-1111
