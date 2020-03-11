Patsy Ruth Reynolds Funeral services for Patsy Ruth Reynolds, 86 of Skiatook, Oklahoma were held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Skiatook Church of Christ with Russell Hill officiating. Interment in Hillside Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Casket bearers for the service were Michael Mason, Greg Neece, Brad Neece, Monte Neece, Dan Neece, Chuck Campbell, Mike Neece and Ernie Starnes. Honorary casket bearers were Patrick Mason, Andrew Reynolds, Bill Neece, Colt Herren and Doug Neece. Patsy passed away on February 27, 2020 at her residence in Skiatook. She was born April 27, 1933, in Dallas, Texas to Newell Bryant and Helen (Cambell) Neece. She received her education in Irving, Texas. Patsy married Glenn Z. Reynolds Jr. on February 21, 1951. She worked for American Airlines as a clerical worker. Patsy enjoyed traveling, singing and gardening. Pasty is survived by the love of her life husband Glenn of the home, daughter Katherine (Kitty) Mason and husband Jay of Gallup, NM; son Glenn Reynolds III of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Patrick Mason and wife Rachel, Michael Mason and wife Emily, Kathleen Zelasko and husband Peter, Elizabeth Terrill and husband Shane, Kelly Lindquist and husband Ian, Rachel Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds Brooke Reynolds and 25 great grandchildren, a brother Arthur Neece and wife Jane of Texas. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Bryant Neece, Alice Starnes, Laurel Campbell, nieces Kathi Pryor, Carol Starens and a nephew Doug Neece.
