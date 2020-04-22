Penelope "Penny" Boren Penelope "Penny" Boren, 77 year old homemaker of Skiatook, passed away at St. Simeon's Episcopal Nursing Home in Tulsa on April 14, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens Green Hill Funeral Home 400 E. Teel Rd. *PO Box 629 *Sapulpa, OK 74066 (918)224-2312 fax (918)224-2317 www.greenhillok.com
