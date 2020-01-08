Preston L. Smith Preston Leo Smith died December 18, 2019, with family by his side, at the age of 86. Preston was born November 29, 1933, in Avant, OK to his parents, Vearl Walter Smith Sr. and Mary Pauline Pool-Smith. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Preston worked as an inspector on ammonia plant x-rays & had his own backhoe business. He met the love of his life, Linda Ruth Randolph, and they were married February 14, 1975, in Van Buren AR. Preston had many hobbies, classic cars as of late. When he was younger he enjoyed water skiing & quail hunting with his father & brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vearl Smith Sr. and Pauline Smith; brother, Donald Smith; sister-in-law, Betty Johnson- Smith. Preston leaves many loving memories to be cherished by his family; wife, Linda Smith; brother, Clyde Smith; daughter, Tammy Haase; son, Vearl Smith; daughter, Kim Smith; daughter, Shelly Shipley; grandchildren, Ivy Crussel, Lilly Cloud, Kirsten Haase-Chavez, Taylor Haase-Prater, Stone Haase; Great grandchildren, Blakely Chavez, and Rutledge Prater; as well as many other loving relatives and a host of friends. Preston will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online, www.schaudtfuneralservice.com