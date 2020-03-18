Rebecca Sue Lanphier Lanphier, Rebecca S., 68. Bookkeeper for Johnson Controls. Died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services were held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook, Oklahoma. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. 918-396-1111

