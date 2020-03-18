Rebecca Sue Lanphier Lanphier, Rebecca S., 68. Bookkeeper for Johnson Controls. Died Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services were held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook, Oklahoma. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. 918-396-1111
Most Popular
-
Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says
-
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
-
Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open
-
OK State Board of Education mandates statewide school closures amid COVID-19
-
Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements
Latest Local Offers
FREE EST. CALL NOW Patio, Sidewalk, Driveways, Dirt Work, Steps & more! Repair, Replace, Add-on Insured & References.
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807.
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899