Reid (Bill) Williams Reid (Bill) Williams (Skiatook, OK) passed away on Tuesday Oct. 22nd, 2019 at 5am at home from congestive heart failure. Bill was born April 17th, 1928 and was 91 years old. Bill is survived by his wife Blanche Williams and son Jay Williams. His parents were Rosco and Ruth Williams and grew up in Kershaw, South Carolina. At the age of 17 he entered into the Merchant Marines and later into the United States Air Force where he served his military career from 1944 to 1966 and retired as a seageant. Bill was a decorated veteran during his tenure in the service. Bill married Blanche Richmeier in Sept. 30th, 1950 and they celebrated there 69th wedding anniversary this year. After 20 years in the military he re- tired then Bill and Blanche moved back to Morland, Kansas and began a civilian life. Bill's career took him down many roads from manager of coop, oil well field work, Insurance salesman, District manager for Farmland Ins., then Regional Manager for Farmland and BMA Ins. companies. Bill and Blanche retired in Inman, KS then moved to join their son Jay Williams in Skiatook, Ok. After retirement Bill enjoyed fishing and participating in any capacities for the city council to help the town of Inman and Skiatook grow. Where ever he went whether it was Walmart or church he made friends very easily and was enjoyed by all who met him. Bill had a very giving personality and will be greatly missed.