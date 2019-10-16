Richard James Rountree Rountree, Richard, J., 87. Minister. Passed away on August 29, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Skiatook, Ok. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
