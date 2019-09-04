Richard James Rountree On Thursday, August 29th, 2019, Richard James Rountree, passed away at age 87. Richard was born on April 19th, 1932 in Skiatook, Oklahoma. He graduated from Wild Horse High School in 1950. He left the family farm to honorably serve in the military in 1955 and 56. He was ordained into the ministry on December 28th, 1958, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Skiatook, Ok. He then received his Bachelors of Arts Degree from Oklahoma Baptist University in May of 1961 and his Masters Degree of Divinity from Southwestern Theological Seminary in January of 1964. He pastored churches throughout Oklahoma, until purchasing the Reed-Culver Funeral Home in Tahlequah in the mid 1970's. He retired from that business ten years later to build his dream home on Skiatook Lake. He continued to preach and pastor in and around the Skiatook area. Richard, (Dick to family and friends) had three passions in life - his Faith, Family and Football. He would daily get up early to read his bible and study the word of God. He loved his family dearly and his favorite times were having them near him. And he was passionate about his Oklahoma Sooners football team. He had a wonderful laugh, kind smile, and a compassionate spirit. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Fred and his mother, Irene. As well as his first wife Wilma, brother Howard and his sisters Genevieve McCulloh and Francis Bolin. He is survived by his son, James Rountree, wife Betsy and their children Elizabeth and Noah and his daughter, Alicia Kinney, and her children Corbin and Joel. Richard's wife Johnette Rountree and her children, Jeff Jones, Jay Jones and Jill Jones.