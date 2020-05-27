Richard Shelton Cookson Cookson, Richard S., 66. Commercial Carpet and Tile Sales, Tulsa, OK. Died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Tulsa. Memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel, 102 West 5th Street, Claremore, OK 74017. 918-341-2487

