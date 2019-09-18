Shirley Ann Bruce Shirley Ann Bruce, age 82, of Tulsa went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Celebrating the life of Shirley Ann Bruce was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook with Rev. Susan Whitley and Rev. Gary Butler officiating. Interment followed in the Sinnett Cemetery near Cleveland under the direction of the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. Shirley was born May 5, 1937 in Clayton, Oklahoma to Omer Lee and Mary May (Sanders) Moore. Shirley grew up and received her education in Fresno, California where she graduated from the Roosevelt High School. Shirley married Ovid Bruce on August 12, 1955 in Fresno, California making their home in Fresno, Dallas Fort Worth Area until moving to Tulsa. Shirley and Ovid were roofers in Tulsa owning their own small roofing company. Shirley loved to paint, gardening, cooking and singing hymns while Ovid played his guitar. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; Omar and Mary Moore, one daughter; Caroline Hughes, three brothers; Jack Moore, Benjamin Moore and Hauris Moore. Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years Ovid Bruce, four children; Sharon Whaley and husband Robert, Kathy Boynton and husband Mark, Ovid Brian Bruce and Orville Bruce and wife Milean, siblings; Billie Jean Staton, Louella Swayze, Juanita Lackey, Marvin Moore and Mary Baird , ten grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of Shirley Ann Bruce entrusted her care and services to the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Skiatook, Oklahoma 74063