Steven Fairbanks Cornelius Our superhero Steven Fairbanks Cornelius, age 8, received his forever wings on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Steven was born September 12, 2011 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to John and Toni (Fairbanks) Cornelius. A private celebration of Steven's life was held at Skiatook First United Methodist Church on May 4, 2020, with Pastor Susan Whitley officiating. Interment followed at Osage Gardens Cemetery Skiatook, Oklahoma. Steven attended Marrs Elementary in Skiatook, Oklahoma and was a devoted Skiatook Bulldog. He loved Legos, superheroes, dinosaurs, doing math problems, playing video games with Dad and Mom, and going on adventures. He especially loved bobbing in the ocean. Steven is survived by his parents John and Toni; grandparents, Pat Levecque, Dennis Olden, Pierre Levecque, Cathy & Steven Fairbanks; sister Ciara West; nieces Aleigha and Chloe; nephews Ethan and Waylon; aunts and uncles Charley and Tonia Fairbanks, Vicki and Robert Myers, Angula Malone, Steve Cornelius, Larry & Kim Howard; and many many special cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John A. Cornelius. Steven's family thanks the staff of Jimmy Everest Cancer Center and OU Children's Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care since Steven's diagnosis in 2017 with a medulloblastoma brain tumor Special thanks to Dr. Abhishek Bavle, Theresa Guvula, and Megan Keast. The compassion, cooperation and care of the entire Marrs Elementary staff is greatly appreciated but especially Steven's teachers Nikki Dunn and Jill Thompson and principal Steve Mason. They would also like to thank the Saint Francis Hospice for their care these past weeks. The family can never adequately thank the Skiatook community and our co-workers at Skiatook and Cleveland Walmarts for the many acts of kindness received during Steven's fight against cancer. Please know each and every one was greatly appreciated and we will do our best to pass them forward. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Jimmy Everest Cancer Center 901 N Lincoln Blvd Oklahoma City, OK 73104 or OK Kids Korral The Toby Keith Foundation 818 N.E. 8th St Oklahoma City, Ok 73104. Services are under the care of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home Skiatook, OK.
