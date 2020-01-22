Tommy H. Graves Tommy Harold Graves, 72, of Skiatook, Oklahoma, passed away on January 11th, 2020. He was born on December 25th, 1947, to Claude Franklin and Wilma Jean (Anderson) Graves in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mickey Graves; and his brothers, Johnny Franklin Graves and Claude Graves. Tommy was a proud veteran of the Army and worked as a mason with tile and granite. He loved animals, and along with showing English bulldogs and Basset hounds, he raised reptiles. He also enjoyed spending his free time hunting, as well as playing mandolin and excelling in his leatherworking. He was an avid fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys football teams. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jonie (Mitts) Graves of Skiatook, Oklahoma; and his daughter, Marla Arnold and husband Sonny of Skiatook, Oklahoma. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Parsons-Canoe-Beggs Funeral Home in Collinsville, Oklahoma, with Pastor Jeff Wooden officiating. Arrangements and services are entrusted to Parson-Canoe-Beggs Funeral Home of Collinsville, Oklahoma. Expressions of Sympathy for the Graves family may be left by visiting www.pcbfuneralgroup.com .