Vera June Forbes-Crain Funeral services for Vera June Forbes-Crain, 94 of Skiatook, OK were held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home in Skiatook, Oklahoma with Reverend Heath Tucker officiating. Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Musical selections for the service were "Peace In The Valley" and "Will The Circle Be Unbroken". Vera passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Owasso, Oklahoma. She was born June 2, 1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Walter E. and Lizzie (Bieri) Phelps. Vera was raised and educated in Tulsa and Avant. She married Walter E. Forbes on April 15, 1943. They made their home in Avant and Skiatook area. Walter preceded her in death in 1981. Vera later married Lee Crain on June 29, 1983, he preceded her in death in 2009. Vera was a homemaker and was ac- tive in the Garden Club, a member of the Church of God and enjoyed gospel music. Vera is survived by two sons: Everett Forbes and wife Sandie, Herb Forbes and wife Janelle all of Skiatook; a daughter Evelyn Rose Green and husband Bob of Allen, Texas; step children: Jerry Crain and Gene Crain; a brother Glen Walter Phelps and wife Jane of Broken Arrow; a sister Nelda Wright of Bartlesville; Bernice Parkerson of Ardmore; grandchildren: Fonda Tilley, Yancy Forbes, Jessica Forbes, Nicole Grunden and Kelly Forbes and Seven Great-grandchildren. Pallbearers are Yancy Forbes, Matt Tilley, Ryan Tilley, Gary Forbes, Jr., Trenton Case and Print Ready. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Walter Forbes and Lee Crain, Judy Neal and Sandy Vienna, and two sisters Elvena Dalrymple and Rena Hull.