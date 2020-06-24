Wayne Philip (Skip) Davis II Wayne Philip (Skip) Davis II of Skiatook, OK, passed away on May 31, 2020 in his home in Skiatook. He was born August 21, 1945 in Henryetta, OK to Wayne Philip and Helena (Anderson) Davis. Skip married Phyllis Ann Dobbs on November 24, 1967 in Muskogee, OK. He was proud of his pest control business and the many friends he made along the way. Skip is survived by his wife of 52 years Phyllis of the home, two children: Laurel Moody and Philip Davis and wife Misty, two grandchildren: Chase Davis and Rachael Moody, a sister Norma Sanders as well as 8 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Judy Martin and a nephew Tyler Houghton.
