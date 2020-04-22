Wilburn Winford Cooper Visitation for Wilburn Cooper was held Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wilburn Cooper, age 96, of Skiatook, passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2020 at his residence. Wilburn Winford Cooper was born April 25, 1923 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Charles and Nora Cooper. He graduated from Avant Public Schools and attended Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He married Mary Lou Maxwell on May 8, 1943. He was 20 years old and Mary Lou was 17 years old. They were married for 70 years. She preceded him in death in January, 2013. They had 3 daughters Pat Lorton, Carol Downs, Linda Cowan, and son-in-law Bobby Cowan, 4 grandchildren Jeff Lorton, Rebel Andersen, Jay Lorton, Staci Hunt, 9 great grandchildren Samantha Schnake, Camron Hunt, Brandon Hunt, Tayler Andersen, Cougar Andersen, Lucas Lorton, Lexi Lorton, James Breeding, Kayla Solorz and 7 great great grandchildren. Winford farmed with his father for many years and never lost his love for playing in the dirt. He planted a garden every year until he was 95 years old. The fami- ly and neighbors loved his vegetables. Winford worked in the heating and air conditioning field and finished his working career at Skiatook Public Schools where he was loved by teachers and students. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nora Cooper, sister, Lois Beard and husband Bob Beard, brother, Ellis Cooper and wife Gayle Cooper, 1 brother-in -law, Tom Tally 1 son-in-law, Tommy Downs. He has 1 surviving sister, Wilma Tally. He was the greatest Husband, father, grandfather, and friend. If anyone ever needed anything, he was the first to offer his time, love, or expertise. We will miss him but will see him soon! Pallbeaers for the service were Jeff Lorton, Jay Lorton, Camron Hunt, Brandon Hunt, Lucas Lorton, Cougar Andersen and James Breeding. The family of Wilburn Cooper entrusted his care and services to the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.You may sign the online guestbook at www.siensheltonfh.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilburn Winford Cooper, please visit our floral store.
