Oklahoma State Fishing Report
Central
Arcadia: April 6. Elevation above normal, water 63 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along the dam, riprap and shorelines. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and grubs around points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 6. Elevation normal, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points, riprap and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, inlet and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 5. Elevation normal, water 58. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth and white bass slow on buzz baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and punch bait along the dam and shorelines. Walleye slow on crawfish and minnows along the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 6. Elevation above normal, water 63 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on flukes in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and worms along the tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 5. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on goldfish, hotdogs and worms in coves and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 7. Lake is closed until further notice. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: April 6. Elevation above normal, water 60 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 5. Elevation normal, water upper 50s to low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie good on midges, minnows and jigs around brush structure, standing timber and in coves. Crappie are staging to spawn. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits in coves, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 6. Elevation above normal, water 57-59 and cloudy to murky. Striped bass hybrids and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits below the dam, along the dam, main lake and riprap. Saugeye slow on flukes, jigs, lipless baits and sassy shad along the dam, points and riprap. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, jigs, plastic baits and tube jigs along rocks and shorelines. Fishing varies from day to day due to the weather. Please visit https://lcb.okstate.edu/ for rules due to COVID-19. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.
Chandler: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 59 and stained. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth bass being caught on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on dough bait, punch bait and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam and along riprap. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 5. Elevation below normal, water 59 and murky. The lake level is well below normal and recent rains have induced murky water conditions on the lake. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk bait around brush structure, rocks and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad and stinkbait in coves, along rocks and spillway. Crappie slow on minnows, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 6. Elevation above normal, water lower 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Many of the usual locations to access Ft. Gibson Lake remain closed due to health concerns. Some of the area boat ramps have reopened as water levels are falling. White bass good on jigs below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, jigs and spinnerbaits along creek channels and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 5. Elevation 5-6 ft. above normal, water 50s and murky due to runoff from recent rains. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, in coves and creek channels. Soft plastics and jigs remain the preference for largemouth bass. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and in coves. Paddlefish activity is starting to increase and is good in spots on the Neosho River. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 7. Elevation normal, water 59 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 5. Elevation dropping, water upper 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on minnows, jigs and sassy shad below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, spoons and tube jigs along creek channels, shallows and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels and river channel. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 7. Elevation 8 1/2 ft. above normal and dropping, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jerk baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam and in the main lake. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 2. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Contact Corps of Engineers or State Parks for available points. Practice social distancing. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 52 and clear. Water levels remain high. Currently running 12,000 CFS at the time of this report. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 4. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass excellent on shad below the dam. Crappie fair at 8-10 ft. around brush structure, creek channels, standing timber, Spencer Creek and Talala Creek. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game wardens stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: April 4. Elevation above normal, water 50s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs at 5-10 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. White bass and striped bass hybrids slow on flukes, in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad along windy shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: April 6. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around points and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: April 5. Elevation normal, water upper 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in the main lake, around points and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: April 6. Elevation dropping, water 50s and murky. Water is still murky from rain and high water, with debris continuing to be a hazard in many areas of the lake. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 7. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. White bass fair on jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: April 4. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs and lipless baits along the river channel and river mouth. Striped bass hybrids and striped bass good on jigs and lipless baits along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: April 6. Elevation 2/5 ft. below normal with one conduit gate open 1/2 ft., water mid-60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. White bass slow to fair on live bait running up river. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair in deep water. Walleye slow along rocks at the dam. Catfish slow to fair on cut bait and stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: April 7. Elevation above normal, water 63 and semi-clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on jigs along the discharge and main lake. Channel catfish slow on punch bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Woodward County.
Southeast
Arbuckle: April 4. Elevation normal, water 61-63 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. A lot of people are out fishing. Fishing has been fair to good across the lake. Bass are being caught on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and shaky head baits. Those who are fishing for bedding bass are using a creature bait. Crappie being caught on minnows and jigs off docks and in coves. White bass being caught on grubs and rattletrap type baits along flats along creeks. Channel catfish being caught on dough bait and cut bait off banks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: April 7. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along the river channel. Rainbow PowerBait have been producing good numbers as well as silver spoon and super dupers, Wooley Buggers, midges and egg patterns have been producing for the fly fishermen and women, concentrate on areas below falls. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points and rocks. Bass action is starting to heat up as water temperatures have been increasing. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: April 2. Elevation above normal, water 59. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, main lake, points and standing timber. White bass good on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: April 3. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on grasshoppers, jigs, minnows and small lures along creek channels, river channel and shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along the dam and river mouth. Crappie excellent on crickets, jigs and minnows along creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 59 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: April 6. Elevation normal, water 66 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shrimp in coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: April 3. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: April 3. Elevation normal, water 60. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes and jigs around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and stinkbait along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Murray: April 7. Elevation above normal, water 61 and clear. Smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake and points. Crappie and white bass slow on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.
Pine Creek: April 3. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and small lures in coves and along creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 3. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along creek channels, inlet, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass being caught on lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, creek channels and river channel. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad and small lures along creek channels and inlet. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 63. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 54 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Fishing on the lake has still been hit or miss depending on the day. High muddy water has made fishing difficult but levels and clarity should stabilize depending on rain fall. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad and small lures along creek channels, river channel and shallows. White bass have moved into feeder creeks, anglers are harvesting fish by using road runners, rattle traps and sassy shads. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie have not moved into the shallow as of yet but anglers should be expecting the spawn within a couple weeks. Crappie are currently holding in 10-18 ft. of water on structure, minnows and jigs have been productive in catching crappie. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs and live shad along channels, points, river channel and river mouth. Striper are being caught on live bait and some are being caught with trolling and Alabama rigs. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 63 and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, points, shallows, shorelines and in coves. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, punch bait, shad, shrimp and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.
Southwest
Altus-Lugert: April 6. Elevation below normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie and walleye good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats and river channel. White bass fair on jigs along the river channel. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish good on dough bait, punch bait and shad along flats, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: April 6. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: April 6. Elevation normal, water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and creek channels. White bass and Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: April 7. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water upper 50s to low 60s. Water levels and temperature has shifted a bit with the rain. The spillway has been open. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along the dam, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks.
